The Philippines’ capital Manila has overtaken Dubai to become the hottest market globally for prime residential properties in the September quarter, according to a report that ranks the world’s major cities by price appreciation recorded over the past 12 months.

The report published on Friday by property consultancy Knight Frank showed Hong Kong’s rank had fallen to the 36th spot from the 35th place in the previous quarter.

Prices of prime homes in Manila gained 21.2 per cent over the past year driven by “strong domestic and foreign investments”, taking the city to the top spot for the third quarter of 2023, according to the list, which tracks prime home prices across 46 cities around the world.

Meanwhile, Dubai, one of wealthiest cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fell one place to the second spot on the list despite a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase in prices.