Predictions that the government’s relaxation of certain property cooling measures would have at most a moderate effect on home sales appear accurate, as buyers only snapped up three out of 129 available units at a Tseung Kwan O project on Friday despite 15 per cent discounts.

Villa Garda III, developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land, has a total of 644 units and is located in the Lohas Park neighbourhood. Since its first sales launch in late August, it has sold 132 flats for HK$1.06 billion (US$135 million), the developers said.

The latest price list has 65 newly launched units with areas ranging from 442 sq ft to 719 sq ft. Prices, after a 15 per cent discount, ranged from HK$7.38 million to HK$12.9 million, for an average of HK$17,165 per square foot.

On Tuesday, a project near Chinese University of Hong Kong sold more than half of its available units, and developers and agents are betting the residential property market will see more activity soon.

“I believe together with the new policy, developers will pick up the sales of new homes in order to capture buying power,” said Buggle Lau Ka-fai, chief strategist at Midland Realty. Developers will speed up launching new projects and clearing leftovers in the fourth quarter, he said.