Hong Kong property
The Villa Garda development in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, pictured on September 30, 2023. Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land developed the property. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong homebuyers stay away from Friday sale as developers move to clear unsold units amid seven-year low in deals

  • Buyers snapped up only three of 129 available units on Friday at a Tseung Kwan O project despite 15 per cent discounts
  • Nevertheless, agents expect more activity in the fourth quarter as developers try to clear ‘leftovers’ and relaxed property cooling measures take effect
Salina Li
Predictions that the government’s relaxation of certain property cooling measures would have at most a moderate effect on home sales appear accurate, as buyers only snapped up three out of 129 available units at a Tseung Kwan O project on Friday despite 15 per cent discounts.

Villa Garda III, developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land, has a total of 644 units and is located in the Lohas Park neighbourhood. Since its first sales launch in late August, it has sold 132 flats for HK$1.06 billion (US$135 million), the developers said.

The latest price list has 65 newly launched units with areas ranging from 442 sq ft to 719 sq ft. Prices, after a 15 per cent discount, ranged from HK$7.38 million to HK$12.9 million, for an average of HK$17,165 per square foot.

On Tuesday, a project near Chinese University of Hong Kong sold more than half of its available units, and developers and agents are betting the residential property market will see more activity soon.

“I believe together with the new policy, developers will pick up the sales of new homes in order to capture buying power,” said Buggle Lau Ka-fai, chief strategist at Midland Realty. Developers will speed up launching new projects and clearing leftovers in the fourth quarter, he said.

Transactions will become more active in the fourth quarter, and the property market will stabilise or improve, said Victor Lui Ting, deputy managing director at Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP).

“Although the government did not [completely] remove the property curbs, the message is positive,” he said.

Hong Kong slips among hottest prime residential markets as Manila wins top spot

On Tuesday, SHKP’s University Hill development in Tai Po district sold 47 of its 88 new units on sale, according to agents. The market value of the 88 flats is about HK$700 million.

The development, at 63 Yau King Lane in Pak Shek Kok, is close to Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and the proposed Pak Shek Kok MTR station on the East Rail line.

It has a total of 607 flats ranging from 206 sq ft open-plan units to 851 sq ft three-bedroom units. Prices after a maximum 15 per cent discount range from HK$3.2 million to HK$11.04 million, or HK$13,785 to HK$18,262 per square foot. The discounted average price per square foot is HK$16,458.

Hong Kong property deals at 7-yr low, government rejects all bids at land auction

The cheapest flat of the batch is a 217 sq ft studio selling for HK$3.2 million.

The latest price list was released after a lapse of five months since the project’s first launch in May, the developer said.

SHKP also launched 41 units for sale by tender on Friday.

Property transactions in October dropped to a seven-year low of 2,925 deals, and are likely to hit a 33-year low this year, according to Centaline, one of the city’s largest property agencies.
Meanwhile, the number of first-hand private residential units that may be available in the next three to four years increased by 2,000 as of the end of September, to a record high of 107,000 units, compared with an estimate of 105,000 issued at the end of June, the Housing Bureau said on Monday.
