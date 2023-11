The first weekend of November saw sluggish sales at two Hong Kong residential projects, with a combined 303 units hitting the market, as homebuyers continued to take a wait-and-see approach for potential incentive policies from the government.

KT Marina, a project in Kai Tak jointly developed by K Wah International Wheelock Properties and China Overseas, had 218 flats from its first phase on offer. As of 5pm on Saturday, homebuyers had snapped up about 60 units, according to Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau.

Still, Po said the market’s wait-and-see approach is expected to gradually change after the Hong Kong government’s policy address. He indicated that 50 to 60 per cent of the units offered at KT Marina could sell out on Saturday because of their attractive pricing.