Still, Po said the market’s wait-and-see approach is expected to gradually change after the Hong Kong government’s policy address. He indicated that 50 to 60 per cent of the units offered at KT Marina could sell out on Saturday because of their attractive pricing.

The first weekend of November saw sluggish sales at two Hong Kong residential projects, with a combined 303 units hitting the market, as homebuyers continued to take a wait-and-see approach for potential incentive policies from the government.

The size of the KT Marina flats, which include one-bedroom to three-bedroom units, measures from 269 square feet to 771 sq ft. Six of the units were put up for tender sale, while the remaining 212 units were on offer based on their list price.

Prices ranged from HK$5.75 million to HK$15.46 million, which corresponds to HK$17,987 and HK$26,384 per sq ft. Consisting of two phases, the KT Marina development has a total of 2,138 units.

Meanwhile, Emperor International Holding ’s SouthSky development in Aberdeen had sold 32 of 85 units up for sale as of 5pm.

The 23-storey residential building consists of one- to two-bedroom flats measuring from 286 sq ft to 881 sq ft. The units sold a discount of HK$4.71 million to HK$7.93 million.

The city’s annual property transactions are likely to hit a 33-year low this year , according to Centaline Property Agency. It said property sales in October are already expected to fall by 24.9 per cent to 2,925 transactions, which would be the lowest in terms of volume since February 2016.

On Friday, the Villa Garda III residential project in the Lohas Park neighbourhood of Tseung Kwan O failed to sell out . Buyers snapped up only five of the 129 units on sale in spite of up to 15 per cent discounts offered.

