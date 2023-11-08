CFA Institute to offer certificate course on climate risks, impact valuation to plug talent gap, reporting demand
- CFA Institute to accept registrations for the new course and qualification programme from November 30
- The course will focus on ‘real world application’ and practical skills gained through 100 hours of learning
The CFA Institute will offer a new certificate education programme on climate risks assessment and impact valuation from this month, helping plug a talent gap in global sustainable finance hubs including Hong Kong.
This discipline is growing rapidly as analysts, money managers and company owners seek to incorporate climate-related factors in their decision-making processes. Toughening regulations and increased frequency of extreme weather events have compelled the industry to play its part in the climate-change agenda.
“Investment firms seeking to adapt to the risks associated with climate change increasingly require staff with specific climate analysis skills, and this new certificate meets that market demand,” the Charlottesville, Virginia-based institute said in a statement. “[It] addresses this knowledge and skills gap.”
The course covers climate science, risks and regulation, climate transition finance, climate-related valuation issues of shares, bonds and alternative investments, besides portfolio management and stewardship. Registrations for the new course and qualification programme will start on November 30.
The CFA Institute, an association of investment professionals, separately runs an ESG (environment, social and governance) investing certificate programme. The course has so far received almost 44,000 registrations globally, with Hong Kong contributing more than half the total.
The new climate certificate education programme will have a focus on “real world application” and practical skills gained through 100 hours of learning, said Richard Fernand, head of certificate management. It would be based on models and case studies from industry professionals and subject-matter experts, as well as interactive group course work, he added.
“Uniquely, this certificate looks at climate risks from an investment practitioner-oriented viewpoint, addressing the practical application of climate factors in investment decisions,” he said in the statement.
The Hong Kong government late last year launched a three-year, HK$200 million pilot scheme to subsidise qualified local residents on the cost of training on green and sustainable finance and acquiring related professional qualifications.
Apart from training for industry professionals, the authorities should consider including basic concepts of green and sustainable finance into the local education curricula, said Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association.
“These concepts should be inculcated from junior school so that they become embedded into daily lives,” she said in an interview. “So that even kids understand [these concepts] are an integral part of daily lives.”
The CFA institute runs an investment management professional education, examination and qualifications programme. There are around 183,700 Chartered Financial Analyst charter holders in 162 markets globally, including 6,143 in Hong Kong.
The continuing development of ESG talent is important for building Hong Kong’s sustainable finance ecosystem, said Tracy Wong Harris, executive vice-president of Hong Kong Green Finance Association.
The industry group will collaborate with the CFA Institute – a member of the association – to promote sustainable finance certification programmes, she added.