The CFA Institute will offer a new certificate education programme on climate risks assessment and impact valuation from this month, helping plug a talent gap in global sustainable finance hubs including Hong Kong.

This discipline is growing rapidly as analysts, money managers and company owners seek to incorporate climate-related factors in their decision-making processes. Toughening regulations and increased frequency of extreme weather events have compelled the industry to play its part in the climate-change agenda.

“Investment firms seeking to adapt to the risks associated with climate change increasingly require staff with specific climate analysis skills, and this new certificate meets that market demand,” the Charlottesville, Virginia-based institute said in a statement. “[It] addresses this knowledge and skills gap.”

The course covers climate science, risks and regulation, climate transition finance, climate-related valuation issues of shares, bonds and alternative investments, besides portfolio management and stewardship. Registrations for the new course and qualification programme will start on November 30.