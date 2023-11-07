China to set up green pilot programmes in 100 cities as it chases carbon-peaking, net-zero targets
- The country has announced the first batch of 35 pilot projects in 15 provinces as it sets up green programmes in 100 cities
- The pilot programmes and relevant policy mechanisms are expected to crystallise in 2025, and are expected to make significant progress by 2030
China will set up pilot programmes in 100 cities and industrial estates nationwide as the world’s biggest polluter works its way towards its 2030 carbon peaking targets, a move which analysts expect will drive demand for low-carbon technologies and energy efficiency-enhancing equipment and services.
The first batch of 35 pilots in 15 provinces includes those in Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi, and Henan provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), mainland China’s central economic planner said on Monday.
“The focus is on removing the bottlenecks in green and low-carbon development, stimulating local initiative and creativity,” NDRC said.
The pilot projects have been developed with the objectives of proposing carbon-peaking pathways for cities and industrial zones based on their resource endowments and development levels while advocating feasible and replicable practices with a view to achieving carbon-neutral goals, according to NDRC.
The pilot programmes and relevant policy mechanisms are expected to crystallise in 2025, and are expected to make significant progress by 2030, the year China aims to peak greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.
Demand for renewable energy and low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles are expected to rise on account of this programme which will also provide a boost to energy-saving equipment and services, such as integrated energy systems, microgrids and energy storage devices, said Dennis Ip, regional head of utilities research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
The overview of the carbon peaking pilot projects, released ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates later this month, shows China’s determination to combat climate change, he told the Post on Tuesday.
“Troubles in the real estate sector, an important driver of the economy, and power cuts across several provinces diverted political attention away from climate change,” said Li Shuo, incoming director of China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) in an analysis published this month. “The anticipated provincial and sectorial peaking plans were either delayed or released with vague or weak timelines.”
“As the Chinese bureaucratic system struggled with a more challenging economic and diplomatic environment, these weakened plans indicated a de facto de-prioritisation of the climate agenda from the top,” he added.
COP28 provides an “ideal platform for re-engagement” and for in-person exchanges between Chinese and global climate communities after China lifted its zero-Covid policy earlier this year, said Li from ASPI.