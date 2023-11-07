China will set up pilot programmes in 100 cities and industrial estates nationwide as the world’s biggest polluter works its way towards its 2030 carbon peaking targets, a move which analysts expect will drive demand for low-carbon technologies and energy efficiency-enhancing equipment and services.

The first batch of 35 pilots in 15 provinces includes those in Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi, and Henan provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), mainland China’s central economic planner said on Monday.

“The focus is on removing the bottlenecks in green and low-carbon development, stimulating local initiative and creativity,” NDRC said.

China aims to peak nationwide carbon emissions by the end of this decade and reach net-zero emissions by 2060. However, the country is seeing a rebound this year as transport services resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic and power demand rose, according to the Helsinki-based research organisation Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) in August.

Volunteers check and maintain the operation of photovoltaic equipment at the fishing-light complementary photovoltaic power generation base in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Getty Images

The pilot projects have been developed with the objectives of proposing carbon-peaking pathways for cities and industrial zones based on their resource endowments and development levels while advocating feasible and replicable practices with a view to achieving carbon-neutral goals, according to NDRC.