Gary Neville, the former Manchester United star and one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, has his sights on a different goal this time. Selling to Hongkongers a portion of 213 flats in a 41-storey tower in Manchester that will house the first branded residences and five-star hotel in the northwest English city.

The W Residences, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, is jointly developed by Relentless Developments, co-founded by Neville, and Salboy, a Manchester-based developer.

“We have worked hard to create a development that is distinctive in both its imaginative design and heritage as well as its location connecting the city’s business district with the historic civic quarter,” said Neville in a statement, ahead of his visit to the city while on a marketing campaign which includes a trip to Singapore.

The brand is owned by the Marriott International group, a US-headquartered hotel company whose hotel brands include Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott and W Hotel.

Gary Neville’s W Residences flats have a starting price of £341,000. Photo: Handout

“Salboy and Relentless share a passion for delivering this new world-class development in the centre of Manchester,” said Simon Ismail, Salboy co-founder. “When complete this long-awaited development will raise the bar for the city’s residential, hospitality workspace and leisure offerings.”