Former Man United star Gary Neville seeks buyers from Hong Kong for branded property units in Manchester
- The W Residences is jointly developed by Relentless Developments, which has been co-founded by former Manchester United star Gary Neville
- The 41-storey tower in Manchester will house the city’s first branded residences and a five-star hotel, the city’s first
The W Residences, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, is jointly developed by Relentless Developments, co-founded by Neville, and Salboy, a Manchester-based developer.
“We have worked hard to create a development that is distinctive in both its imaginative design and heritage as well as its location connecting the city’s business district with the historic civic quarter,” said Neville in a statement, ahead of his visit to the city while on a marketing campaign which includes a trip to Singapore.
The brand is owned by the Marriott International group, a US-headquartered hotel company whose hotel brands include Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott and W Hotel.
“Salboy and Relentless share a passion for delivering this new world-class development in the centre of Manchester,” said Simon Ismail, Salboy co-founder. “When complete this long-awaited development will raise the bar for the city’s residential, hospitality workspace and leisure offerings.”
The project is the second component of a mixed-use development called The St. Michael’s, which will also include a retail and office building, funded by the US-based private equity firm KKR & Co.
The first 16 floors of the estimated £150-million (US$185.7 million) development will host the five-star hotel, and the remaining floors will house residential units, which will be offered at a starting price of £341,000 for a studio, according to Knightsbridge Partners, the group that is marketing the property in Hong Kong.
The flats are billed as the most expensive in Manchester.
“This is the first time that Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments is selling projects in Hong Kong, overseas,” said Carmen Ching, managing director and global head of sales of Salboy. “Manchester has not had a five-star hotel, a proper one, as well as proper branded residences, so this is going to be a landmark and a game-changer for the city.”
As someone who was born in Bury, part of the Greater Manchester region, Neville “is one of the local lads that want to make a difference to the Manchester community”, said Ching.
A 2021 survey by civil society group Hongkongers in Britain showed that outside the Greater London area, Manchester is the preferred destination of Hong Kong residents who moved to the UK under the BN (O) scheme, getting the approval of 8.2 per cent of the 720 respondents.
“Manchester is a preferred destination of BN (O) immigrants,” said Kingston Lai, CEO of Knightsbridge Partners.
“We have been receiving many enquiries even before we started launching this project,” Lai said, adding that Manchester is the largest city-region economy in the UK outside London.