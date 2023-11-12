Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager with almost €2 trillion (US$2.1 trillion) of assets under management, has created new posts to gear up in Asia-Pacific, as the region is set to see faster growth than the rest of the world, according to its CEO.

The company promoted Xiaofeng Zhong, formerly chairman of Greater China, to vice-chairman of Asia and hired Eddy Wong, formerly CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management China, as its Asia CEO.

Valerie Baudson, CEO of Paris-based Amundi, said these are newly created posts to strengthen the Asia leadership team as part of the company’s plan to expand in the region.

“The growth of the asset management industry in Asia will be faster than it is in other parts of the world,” Baudson told the Post in an exclusive interview last week. “It is a very strategic region for us, so we are reinforcing our management team in Asia. In the long run, we will develop ourselves in all areas in Asia.”

Zhong Xiaofeng, new vice-chairman of Asia with Amundi, pictured at the company’s office in Hong Kong on June 18, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Asia accounts for about 20 per cent of Amundi’s assets under management, and the company has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, mainland China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.