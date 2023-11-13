More than 100 family-office owners and managers gathered in a closed-door summit in Hong Kong to discuss the state of global politics, the world’s economy, wealth management, the environment and business sustainability, as the city took another step towards proving its mettle as Asia’s financial hub.

South China Morning Post’s inaugural Family Business Summit (FBS) was co-organised with Blue Pool Capital, with the support of UBS. Attendees of the full-day conference at The Peninsula hotel comprised family-business owners and managers from Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

The summit came just a day before Hong Kong inaugurated an academy to provide financial and skills training in wealth management to support the family-office industry.

“I look forward to the academy’s dedicated efforts in establishing Hong Kong as a principal centre for managing family wealth and legacies,” Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his keynote address at the summit.

Catherine So, chief executive officer of the Post, during the Family Business Summit at The Peninsula hotel on November 13, 2023. Photo: May Tse

Hong Kong has been the ideal location for family offices, Lee said, reiterating the government’s target to facilitate no fewer than 200 family offices to set up operations or expand their businesses in the financial hub by the end of 2025. Hong Kong’s asset and wealth management business amounted to over HK$30.5 trillion (US$3.9 trillion) last year, he added.