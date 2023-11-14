With window on limiting global warming closing fast, ‘urgent course correction’ is needed to speed up decarbonisation
- Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still ‘technically feasible’, but this requires ‘urgent course correction’, the State of Climate Action report says
- With progress falling woefully short across the board, leaders must pick up the pace and shift into emergency mode on decarbonisation, study says
The window to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to prevent disastrous consequences from climate change is narrowing quickly due to “woefully” disappointing mitigation progress, according to a new report.
Achieving the goal is still “technically feasible”, but this requires “urgent course correction”, and that means global emissions have to peak by 2025, decline 43 per cent by 2030 and fall 60 per cent by 2035 from 2019 levels, said the State of Climate Action report published on Tuesday.
“This year only one of the 42 indicators of sectoral climate action assessed – the share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales – is on track to meet [the] 2030 target,” the report said. “Progress falls woefully short across the board.”
“Nearly halfway through this decisive decade, leaders must pick up the pace and shift into emergency mode. They must nurture rapid, non-linear growth, accelerate progress, and expand much-needed support to all sectors, especially those lagging furthest behind.”
Globally, one in 10 cars sold last year was electric, up from 1.6 per cent in 2018, with sales growing at an average annual rate of 65 per cent, it noted.
For 30 indicators, the pace of change was “promising but insufficient”, including 24 for which change was well below what is required.
Trends on six other indicators suggested that the world was “heading in the wrong direction entirely”, while there was insufficient data to evaluate the remaining five indicators.
Net-zero carbon dioxide emissions – with unmitigated emissions fully offset by removal projects – by 2050 is needed to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to the United Nations. Over 190 signatory nations to the Paris Agreement have committed to take action to contain it at well below 2 degrees and strive to keep it at 1.5 degrees.
China’s actions on coal, oil and gas key to ‘keeping the 1.5 degrees target alive’
The new research report is backed by charities including Bezos Earth Fund and Climateworks Foundation, and led by researchers from climate think tanks including Climate Analytics, New Climate Institute and World Resources Institute.
The report comes just over two weeks before the COP28 global climate summit on November 30 in the United Arab Emirates for world leaders to agree on further climate action.
It also comes after a research paper published on November 2 by a group of scientists – led by former top Nasa scientist James Hansen – warning that the world’s average temperature will surpass the 1.5-degree threshold within the 2020s and the 2-degree limit before 2050, unless actions are taken to reduce the Earth’s energy imbalance.
Hansen is an adjunct professor directing the programme on climate science, awareness and solutions of the Earth Institute at Columbia University in New York.
Crossing the thresholds mean marked increases in the frequency and severity of climate change impact, including heatwaves, sea level rise, wildfires, droughts and floods. The warming has already reached 1.2 degrees, the World Meteorological Organization said in January 2021.
The annual rate of deforestation – at 15 football fields per minute last year – needs to be reduced four times faster, while public climate finance also needs to occur eight times faster.
“Expanding such progress to all sectors will require leaders to prioritise supportive regulations and incentives,” the report said. This will also require investments in innovation, scaling existing solutions, and a change in behaviour and shift in social norms, it added.