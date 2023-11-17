The SFC has signed a sale-and-purchase agreement with the property developer to acquire 12 floors of the grade-A office building, according to a statement on Friday. The acquisition of the nine floors the SFC currently occupies will take effect from December, while the acquisition of three additional floors will be completed by 2028, the regulator said.

“This acquisition is cost saving in the long run as the SFC invests in its own assets and eliminates rental expenses,” Julia Leung, the regulator’s CEO, said in the statement. “Becoming the owner of the leased office space will spare us the hassle of further office relocations, minimise disruptions to our operations and [is] in line with the best practice of an environmentally conscious organisation.”

The SFC currently occupies the 45th to 54th floors, excluding the 49th floor, of One Island East, and its tenancy agreement will be terminated upon completion of the deal, Swire Properties said in a statement on Friday.