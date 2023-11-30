The exchange is currently bound to delay trading or shut the market entirely when the Hong Kong Observatory issues Typhoon signal No. 8 or higher, or raises a black rainstorm alert. The rules were written into its business operations in the 1950s.

Hong Kong moved a step closer to keeping the local stock and derivatives markets open during typhoons from as early as July next year, after issuing a public consultation paper to gather feedback from institutions and investors about ending such shutdowns.

“Hong Kong’s status as a leading international financial centre has grown with increased participation by international and mainland [Chinese] investors,” the HKEX consultation paper said.

“There is a pressing need to consider a change to existing severe weather arrangements in Hong Kong to enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a trading and risk-management venue and international financial centre.”

Since 2018, tropical cyclones and severe rainstorms have forced the market to shut down 11 times. This year alone, HKEX has had to delay or shut the markets due to the typhoons Talim, Saola and Koinu , as well as other black rainstorms.

The new proposals reflect “HKEX’s commitment to supporting the continued resilience and attractiveness of Hong Kong as one of the world’s premier financial centres, offering a broad and diverse suite of products and platforms to investors all over the world”, Nicolas Aguzin, the bourse operator’s CEO, said.

“Of course, personnel safety remains a key consideration in our proposal – and we encourage market participants to work remotely where possible during severe weather events.”

Aguzin raised the shutdown issue soon after taking over as CEO in May 2021, and Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has also lent his support for changing the status quo.

The city’s stock markets began to close in the 1950s when the Typhoon signal No. 3 was hoisted. This was changed to Typhoon signal No. 8 in the 1960s, according to former stockbroker Cheung Tin Sang, who entered the industry in 1958 and worked as a broker for over 63 years before retirement.

The move will enhance the city as an international financial centre. Hong Kong is the odd one out among its peers – it continues to halt stock and derivatives trading during inclement weather despite scrapping a physical trading hall and going fully electronic in 2017.

The HKEX consultation paper said since trading has become fully electronic, market trading could continue even if physical bank branches and brokerages closed during a typhoon or heavy rainstorms. The banking system will help provide electronic money transfers and e-cheque clearances, while HKEX will enhance its infrastructure to allow remote access of trading and clearing.

“Hong Kong remains the only major financial market worldwide to close during typhoons and severe rainstorms,” said Katerine Kou, chair of the Hong Kong Securities Association and CEO of local brokerage Victory Securities. “This is something we need to catch up with the international practices.”

Keeping trading active could incrementally aid HKEX’s bottom line. Average daily turnover of stocks fell 12 per cent in the first nine months of this year to HK$109.7 billion (US$14 billion) from the same period a year earlier, according to its latest report to shareholders.

Higher turnovers could also mitigate an expected drop in tax collections from stamp duties on stock transactions. The government on November 17 cut the duty payable by buyers and sellers to 0.1 per cent from 0.13 per cent, a decision that could shave HK$14.1 billion per year from the city’s coffers.

HKEX will collect views from the market through January 26 and see if it can gain consensus and overcome potential technical hurdles.

One issue relates to the fact that all of the city’s 1,100-odd bank branches are also typically closed for similar weather events, potentially delaying cheque processing and settlement deadlines.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many workers at stock brokerages to work from home without causing any major interruptions to the broader market, Kou said. The association supported HKEX and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) exploring ways to overcome cheque clearing and settlement issues, she added.

“The HKMA agrees that the proposal, if implemented, will allow both local and overseas investors to continue securities trading under inclement weather, and will help enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong as an international financial centre,” a spokesman for the de facto central bank said on Thursday.

“System changes may be required to implement the proposal. Therefore, notwithstanding that the public consultation is still ongoing, the HKMA would encourage banks to commence the planning and preparation work as early as possible, so as to shorten the lead time for the introduction of severe weather trading.”