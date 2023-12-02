Sun Hung Kai’s biggest weekend property sale since 2022 pays off, as homebuyers snap up flats at Yoho West amid strong demand
- About 90 per cent of flats on offer this weekend at Yoho West, a joint project between SHKP and MTR Corp, are expected to be sold, according to agents
- Yoho West enticed more homebuyers because its cheapest flats were priced at about a 20 per cent discount compared to SHKP’s other Tin Shui Wai project
“We expect 90 per cent of the units available today to be sold,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. “Buyers find the pricing attractive and the project is atop the Tin Wing stop of the MTR. Also, it is developed by Sun Hung Kai, a brand that homebuyers know.”
The units put up for sale were drawn from three price lists that SHKP released, covering a total of 613 flats. The first batch of units was priced at an average cost of HK$10,888 (US$1,394) per square foot after discounts – a six-year low for new homes.
A second batch of 163 units was priced at HK$11,633 per sq ft on average after discounts, while the third batch of 170 units was priced at HK$12,437 per sq ft after discounts.
“The project’s apartment layout meets the needs of hard-to-find customers, and the price is affordable, attracting buyers to purchase for self-use and investment,” said Louis Chan, vice-chairman at Centaline Real Estate’s Asia-Pacific operations and president of the firm’s residential department.
At SHKP’s weekend sale, many homebuyers “surprisingly” sought to purchase three-bedroom units, Centaline’s Chan said.
“The age group of these buyers was relatively mature,” he said, adding that 80 per cent of the buyers were seeking to buy their first homes, while the rest wanted to purchase units for investment.
Meanwhile, overall property transactions in Hong Kong are on track to end below the level seen in 2022, which was a historic low.
A total of 54,265 deals were concluded in the first 11 months of the year, while 59,619 units changed hands last year, according to data from Hong Kong Land Registry. The previous low was in 2013, with 70,503 transactions.
A special stamp duty of 10 per cent was also waived for homeowners who resell their property after two years, from the previous three-year requirement. Eligible overseas talent are also not required to pay stamp duty on property purchases unless they fail to become permanent residents.