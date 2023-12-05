“Our priority is to support our members to accelerate their roll-out of renewable and clean energy. That means a focus on industries like solar, wind, hydropower, [and] helping our members to upgrade their electricity grid and transmission infrastructure.”

Danny Alexander, vice-president for policy and strategy at Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, pictured in June 2016. Photo: David Wong

Clean energy investment will need to account for more than 90 per cent of global energy investment by 2030, compared with 64 per cent this year, if the world is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 to contain global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s projections in October.

This would see annual clean energy investment surge by US$2.5 trillion between this year and 2030, outstripping the US$600 billion decline in fossil energy investment over the same period. This means an additional US$1.9 trillion would need to be found.

“Financing gaps and opportunities exist across all sectors and addressing this will require action by governments, companies and the financial system,” Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) said in a report on Monday.

GFANZ is a network of more than 650 financial institutions representing 40 per cent of global private financial assets that have pledged to support the world’s transition to net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Beijing-based AIIB was set up in January 2016, a month after the Paris Agreement was adopted by 195 states and the European Union to fight climate change.

AIIB provided US$2.39 billion in climate financing in 2022, or 56 per cent of its overall loans. This was much higher than the 48 per cent achieved in 2021, and has surpassed its target of 50 per cent for 2025

The proportion of climate finance this year will again be more than the 50 per cent target, Alexander said.

Since July, AIIB has also aligned its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which means all projects funded by the bank must align with the emissions goals of the host countries. They must also include physical climate risks as part of their feasibility assessments before implementation.

“This means in every case, like a hospital, or a road, we have to do a climate-risk assessment,” Alexander said. “Every project needs to have adaptation [features] built in from the very beginning.”

Last Sunday, AIIB and nine other multilateral development banks jointly committed US$61 billion in climate finance for low and middle-income economies, an increase of 18 per cent compared with 2021. Their total commitment for all economies was close to US$100 billion.

Some 37 per cent of the US$61 billion was earmarked to help these nations to adapt to more frequent and extreme climate events, with the rest mainly for decarbonisation projects.

In Hong Kong, the AIIB last year approved a fundraising plan called “project ocean”. It aimed to raise US$300 million by issuing infrastructure asset-backed securities sponsored by the government-owned Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC).

The securities will include sustainability tranches, whose proceeds will be used to fund or refinance loans for green and social projects.

The initiative will see the HKMC’s infrastructure financing and securitisation division develop a decarbonisation strategy for its portfolio of securitised assets, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.