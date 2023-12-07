“We need a spectrum of capital to address all the needs, ranging from green bonds to green-tech investing to blended-finance projects, [as well as] projects that need philanthropy.”

“Sustainability is the defining challenge in our century, but also the biggest trillion-dollar opportunity,” Poman Lo, founding managing partner of sustainable technology fund AlphaTrio Capital, said at the FII Priority event on Thursday. “The only way we can drive this transition is by leveraging technology, which … can turn [climate] risks into opportunities.

With almost 100 countries and 80 per cent of the world’s largest companies having made climate pledges, huge demand for climate technology will create “the next wave of unicorns” with the potential to solve the world’s “existential challenges”, she said. Unicorns are start-ups valued at more than US$1 billion.

Asia-Pacific alone needs investments totalling US$71 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, which is required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and avert the worst impacts from extreme climate events, New York-based international relations think tank Asia Society Policy Institute estimated last April.

Governments play a key role in funding research and development for technology that mitigates climate change and helps nations become more resilient to its impact, panellists said, while subsidies and policies are needed to drive consumers to pivot towards more sustainable products.

Private funding must come from venture-capital providers and large corporations – including established fossil-fuel players – to nurture start-ups and accelerate the commercialisation process, they said.

(L to R) Ahmad Al-Khowaiter of Aramco, Brian Gu of XPeng and Poman Lo of AlphaTrio Capital at FII Priority in Hong Kong on December 7, 2023. SCMP: Jonathan Wong

In the electric vehicle (EV) sector, for example, government subsidies at the early adoption stage can help create enough demand to help the industry advance to large-scale production and drive down costs, said Brian Gu, vice-chairman of Guangzhou-based EV maker Xpeng

“The government’s support at a critical juncture is important to encourage transition,” he said. “It also needs to play a role in making sure there is sufficient infrastructure, [such as] EV recharging stations, by building where the private networks do not find it economical to cover.”

Establishing a regulatory framework for autonomous driving that allows new technology and more sustainable driving behaviour to gain ground is also important for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the transport sector, he added.

Coming up with a feasible technical solution only solves part of the problem for green-tech businesses, he said, since the bigger challenge lies in bringing it to market.

“Markets are not designed to pay a higher price for energy produced from existing technologies,” he said. “That is why we really need to work with governments to make these markets happen.” A boom in new-energy ventures in the early 2000s failed due to a lack of scale, he added.

“It is far too large of an investment for a start-up to be able to scale up [new] energy technologies,” he said. “That is why we need strategic investments with the large energy players [who] have to be part of the solution. Otherwise these new technologies will not go very far.”

More than 1,000 policymakers, business leaders and investors have gathered for the two-day conference in Hong Kong to discuss the mega trends that will impact the planet’s future. FII Institute is a think tank backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Organised in partnership with the city’s government and bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the event is being held in Asia for the first time. It comes as Saudi Arabia and China forge closer ties that are likely to shape global transformation.