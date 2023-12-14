It was the fourth pause since the Fed began its rate-hike cycle in March 2022. The HKMA has followed the Fed in lockstep since 1983 on interest rates policy by design under its linked exchange rate system to preserve the local currency peg to the US dollar.

Hong Kong’s monetary authority kept the city’s key interest rate unchanged in lockstep with the Federal Reserve, sparing businesses and homeowners the spectre of higher borrowing costs just before year-end holidays.

Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will start cutting rates well before it hits the inflation goal.

“The reason you wouldn’t wait to get to 2 per cent to cut rates is that it would be too late,” Powell said during a media briefing after the rate decision. “You do not overshoot.”

Fed chairman Jerome Powell prepares to deliver remarks to the Federal Reserve’s Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference on November 8, 2023, in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/TNS

The Fed’s statement fed a 1.4 per cent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high of 37,090.24. The benchmark closed above the 37,000 mark for the first time, breaking the previous record set in January 2022. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite similarly added 1.4 per cent.

“We believe that the Fed has probably reached its terminal rate after the most aggressive cycle of monetary policy tightening in 40 years,” Franck Dixmier, CIO of fixed income at Allianz Global Investors, said in a research note on Wednesday. “It may be premature for the Fed to lower rates when second-round effects could fuel inflation in the coming months. We think the first 25-basis-point cut should not take place before mid-2024.”

Inflation in the US slowed in November. While consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent year on year last month, they eased from a 3.2 per cent pace in October. But core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3 per cent, compared with 0.2 per cent in October.

The latest decision was almost priced in by traders, based on contracts on Fed fund futures. The odds on Fed status quo were 98 per cent, while balance was for a 25-basis-point increase, according to data compiled by CME Group.

The pause in interest rates was a much-needed relief for Hong Kong’s businesses and mortgage borrowers. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po earlier this month said the city was likely to continue running a fiscal deficit next year, given the economic uncertainties created by geopolitical tensions and high interest rates.

The Hong Kong government in November lowered its full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 3.2 per cent for 2023, from the earlier target of 4 per cent to 5 per cent. The city’s economy expanded at an annual pace of 4.1 per cent in the third quarter, accelerating from a 1.5 per cent pace in the second quarter.

The HKMA last tightened in July, when it lifted the base rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, the highest level since December 2007. In total, the base rate has risen by 525 basis points since March 2022, even as the city’s economy was mired in a recession.

Commercial banks have raised their prime rate five times since September last year by a total of 87.5 basis points. Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC and its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank raised their prime rates by 12.5 basis points in July to 5.875 per cent. Standard Chartered, Bank of East Asia, Citigrup and CCB Asia increased their rates by the same margin, to 6.125 per cent.

All eyes are on whether leading commercial banks increase their prime rates. The lenders had raised their mortgage rates for new loans by 50 basis points in September, when the Fed and HKMA both paused.

Hong Kong’s one-month interbank offered rate, or Hibor, stood at 5.411 per cent on Wednesday versus 3.686 per cent in late September. The three-month Hibor rose to 5.353 per cent from 4.446 per cent over the same period, according to data published by the Hong Kong Association of Banks.

“Looking ahead to next year, while the case for lowering interest rates may seem clear to us, that is not necessarily true for everyone at the Fed,” Jacky Lam, a financial consultant at Charles Schwab Hong Kong, said in a report before the Fed’s overnight decision.