UBTech Robotics, China’s biggest manufacturer of educational and humanoid robots, climbed on the first day of trading in Hong Kong, after raising HK$1 billion (US$130 million) of proceeds in the city’s final initial public offering (IPO) of the year.

The stock gained 0.3 per cent to HK$90.30 at 10am local time on Friday, versus its IPO price of HK$90, giving the Shenzhen-based company trading under 9880 code a HK$37.7 billion market capitalisation. The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.2 per cent, after surging to a four-week high on Thursday.

Zhou Jian, the 47-year old founder and CEO of UBTech, and the firm’s Walker S humanoid service robot, struck the listing gong to mark the occasion. Zhou’s direct 24.8 per cent stake in the firm would be worth about US$1.2 billion at current market price. Tencent, the WeChat operator, has a 6.3 per cent stake.

“Since the founding of the company, UBTech always keeps in mind the mission of having robots in every household,” Zhou said at the listing event. “After the IPO, the company will continue to deliver its promise [and] deepen its research on robotics.”