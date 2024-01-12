Property developer China Aoyuan Group said it has secured approval from a Hong Kong court to proceed with a restructuring involving more than US$4 billion of offshore debts and many loan facilities with lenders after almost a year of negotiations with creditors. The stock surged 12 per cent.

The consent from the local court came on January 11, the developer said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. This came in addition to similar sanctions granted by courts in Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands in December, given that some of its foreign-currency debts were sold by its units incorporated in those jurisdictions.

The sanction by the courts “is a major milestone towards the implementation of the holistic restructuring of the group’s material indebtedness,” chairman Guo Zi Wen said in the filing. The debt plan will protect the interests of all stakeholders and allow the firm to deliver its projects on schedule, he added.

Aoyuan became the latest debt-laden Chinese home builder to win a reprieve from creditors in China’s property market shakeout, joining struggling peers like Sunac China and Kaisa Group in staving off liquidation. Chinese developers defaulted on more than US$100 billion of bonds since China’s “three red lines” policy in mid-2020 crippled weak borrowers while the ensuing Covid-19 pandemic plunged sales.