Climate change: China’s voluntary carbon-credit market reboots in ‘milestone’ for emissions goals
New project registration under the China Certified Emission Reduction (CCER) scheme had been suspended because of low trading volume and a lack of standardisation in carbon audits, although existing projects continued to trade.
The long-awaited revamped CCER scheme now allows any enterprise to purchase carbon credits to offset its emissions, not just businesses currently covered under China’s compulsory national carbon trading market, known as the national Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), according to state-owned China Central Television (CCTV).
The upgraded CCER scheme is expected to supplement the ETS to provide more diversified carbon financial instruments and trading products to accelerate China’s progress in reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, according to Qin Yan, lead carbon analyst at London Stock Exchange Group.
“This is a milestone for China’s carbon market construction,” she said. “The two markets, the compulsory ETS and the voluntary CCER, will cover enterprises, entities and consumers in the whole society, unleashing the potential of carbon trading in achieving China’s dual carbon targets” of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2060.
Current trading is mainly focused on the qualification and sales of carbon reductions by projects in four major areas, including forestation, solar thermal power, offshore wind power generation and mangrove revegetation, according to CCTV.
Further details of the first day of trading have not been disclosed, but it is expected that individuals will be allowed to sell carbon emissions generated from green behaviours under the CCER scheme in the future as the trading mechanism matures, according to CCTV.
More regulations are expected on cross-border trading under the CCER scheme, according to Liu Hongming, director of carbon market at Environmental Defense Fund, an international environmental non-profit
“The clarification of CCER international transaction rules in the future, or further exploration of possibilities in connecting the CCER scheme with the global market, such as through developing overseas CCER projects, will further stimulate trading enthusiasm and market vitality,” he said.