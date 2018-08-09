The era of cheap mortgage rates in Hong Kong is truly over.

After Citibank increased its mortgage rates by 10 basis points on Tuesday – for the first time in more than a decade – Hang Seng Bank, HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered, and Bank of East Asia, said in separate statements late on Wednesday night that they would also be raising their mortgage rates from August 13.

Wing Lung Bank and China Construction Bank (Asia), however, said their increase would be effective from August 9.

HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Hang Seng Bank – the top three mortgage lenders in the city – are all increasing their mortgage rates by 10 basis points.

This means new mortgage borrowers from these banks will have to pay about an additional HK$50 per month for every HK$1 million of loan for a 30-year tenure.

HSBC said that it would raise the cap for its Hibor-linked new mortgage application to its best lending rate minus 2.65 per cent, while its prime rate-linked new mortgage rate would be adjusted to the best lending rate minus 2.75 per cent.

The Hibor is the short-term borrowing cost of funds between commercial banks.

HSBC’s best lending rate is 5 per cent, according to its website, while the Hibor on Wednesday stood at 1.3 per cent.

Hang Seng Bank said it would increase its prime-based mortgage rate to prime minus 2.75 per cent and for Hibor-based mortgage to prime minus 2.65 per cent.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) said it would increase the cap for Hibor-linked new mortgage applications to the best lending rate minus 2.65 per cent, while it will also increase prime rate-linked new mortgage plan to best lending rate minus 2.75 per cent.

Additionally, Standard Chartered said it would increase the rate for Hibor-linked mortgage plan to prime minus 2.9 per cent and also increase the cap for the best lending rate to prime minus 3 per cent.

HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Hang Seng Bank account for 22.9 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 14.6 per cent of the home loan market, according to data from mortgage brokerage firm mReferral Corporation (HK).

The increase in home loan rates comes earlier than expected after bankers had hinted that rates would start going up from next month.

Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, chief executive of Hang Seng Bank, said in a statement accompanying the bank’s earnings on Monday that Hong Kong banks could increase their best lending rate in this half of the year. “If that happens, it will benefit our net interest margin in the second half,” Cheang said.

Hongkongers held HK$1.258 trillion (US$163 billion) in outstanding mortgage loans with banks as of the end of June. The average size of a mortgage was HK$4.08 million, according to data from the Monetary Authority, Hong Kong’s central bank.