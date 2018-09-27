Hong Kong’s monetary authority has raised the base lending rate in lockstep with an overnight move by the US Federal Reserve, an action that is expected to formally end 12 years of unchanged lending rates in the city.

The base lending rate was raised by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on its website, effective immediately. The de facto central bank’s chief executive officer Norman Chan Tak-lam is scheduled for an 8:45am media briefing in Hong Kong before the commencement of trading of the financial markets.

The latest move - the third in 2018, and the eighth since the end of so-called quantitative easing in December 2015 - is expected to force Hong Kong’s commercial banks to raise their prime rate for the first time in 12 years, which will translate to higher mortgage payments for loans that are tied to the prime rate.

Hong Kong’s monetary policy is tied to the US to maintain the local currency’s peg at HK$7.80 per US dollar. That means every move by the US Fed - one of the most publicised economic events on earth - is mirrored in equal measure in the city. The US central bank raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point overnight, and affirmed its outlook for further increases well into 2019.

“The stock market is unlikely to be moved by the rate increase, because the move has been anticipated” and telegraphed, said Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, a city lawmaker and stockbroker. “The property market will have to prepare for a slowdown as the higher rate will add to homebuyers’ mortgage payments.”

There are two types of mortgage loans in Hong Kong: those tied to the prime rate, or those tied to the interbank offered rate (Hibor). The Hibor, a gauge of short-term lending between banks, jumped 176 basis points on Monday to 3.38 per cent, the highest level in 11 years, which means higher payments for Hibor-linked mortgages.

For prime-linked loans, the rate has remained between 5 per and 5.25 per cent, even while most commercial banks have already started to increase their rate for large deposit sums, as well as raise the payment for new borrowers.

Hong Kong’s outstanding mortgage loans stood at HK$1.26 trillion (US$161.3 billion) at the end of June, according to the monetary authority’s data.