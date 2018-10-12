Chinese stocks fell further as trading got under way on Friday, after Wall Street suffered a second day of big losses amid fears about rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent to 2,573.01 early in the morning, having plunged more than 5 per cent on Thursday to a four-year low.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rebounded slightly, gaining 0.5 per cent at the start to 25,386.63. It fell 3.5 per cent on Thursday to finish at the lowest level in 17 months.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both dropped 2.1 per cent. The Nasdaq fell 1.3 per cent.

Both the Dow and S&P are down more than 5 per cent over the past two days.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy again for the recent declines in the stock market.

“It’s a correction that I think is caused by the Federal Reserve with the interest rate,” he told reporters in the Oval Office, according to the Washington Post.

“We have interest rates going up at a clip that's much faster than certainly a lot of people, including myself, would have anticipated. I think the Fed is out of control.”

On Wednesday, a plunge in US stocks rattled global markets.

The Dow and the S&P endured their worst daily drops since February, while the Nasdaq logged the biggest loss of the year.