Hong Kong’s financial watchdog will today unveil a comprehensive set of regulations governing cryptocurrencies in a bid to make the city a major trading centre for virtual assets.

The new rules, to be announced by the Securities and Futures Commission on Thursday afternoon, will target funds that invest in digital currencies as well as the platforms on which they are traded.

One key stipulation will be that funds that invest more than 10 per cent of their assets in virtual currencies will need to be licensed by the SFC, ending an era in which private equity funds could operate unregulated in the environment.

The announcement of the forthcoming regulatory framework came from the SFC’s chief executive, Ashley Alder, speaking at the 2018 Hong Kong Fintech Week on Thursday morning.

“It will boost investor protection and hence attract more mainlanders to trade cryptocurrency assets in Hong Kong,” said Gary Cheung, chairman of Hong Kong Securities Association. “This will help Hong Kong to be among the top cryptocurrency trading centres worldwide because proper regulation is very important for attracting the big players.”

The new rules will ban retail investors from buying into cryptocurrency funds and trading them on platforms, which from now on will be limited to professional investors only, Alder said.

Professional investors under Hong Kong law refers to those with at least HK$8 million.

Alder said fund mangers and brokers will need to fall in line with that regulation immediately.

For the cryptocurrency trading platforms, the next step will be for them to apply to join the so-called “sandbox” under which they can continue to trade while negotiating with the SFC on their licensing requirements before being approved. Those that do not meet the criteria will be shut down, he said.

Alder said a sandbox is necessary because cryptocurrency platforms will not be able to match the current requirements for a conventional exchange. He said it was too early to say how long the sandbox period would last.

“The new regulations are aimed at enhancing investor protection as there is a lot of active trading in these virtual assets in Hong Kong while they are not regulated,” Alder said.

“Proper regulation would allow the proper firms and platforms to thrive. This will benefit the development of markets in Hong Kong.”