Hong Kong and Asian stock markets rallied in early trading Thursday, boosted by the huge run-up in US shares after the midterm elections.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1 per cent in morning trading, to 26,420.46. The Hang Seng Chinese Enterprises Index was up 1 per cent to 10,762.07.

Tencent Holdings was last trading up 2 per cent at HK$299.2, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing rose 2 per cent to HK$228.8, and Ping An increased 0.8 per cent to HK$79.20.

Casino stocks fell, with Wynn Macau down 10.1 per cent to HK$17 and Galaxy Entertainment down 3.4 per cent to HK$44.45.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was trading up 0.5 per cent, to 2,6514.22, while the CSI300 – which tracks the largest stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – rose 0.54 per cent to 3,239.26. The Shenzhen Component Index advanced 0.5 per cent to 7,794.24.

Regionally, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 1.9 per cent, or 423 points to trade at 22,509.10, Seoul’s Kospi was up 1.4 per cent to 2,107.40, while Sydney’s All Ordinaries also rose 0.5 per cent to 6,013.50.

The regional rally came after US stock markets soared the most after a midterm election since 1982. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.1 per cent, while the New York Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 1.6 per cent.

“Hong Kong and other Asian markets all follow the US stock markets rally. The election has gone, and now the focus will be back to the US and China negotiation on the trade war. If a solution can be made soon, the benchmark Hang Seng Index could continue the rally to test 27,000 or even 28,000 level,” said Ben Kwong Man-bun, a director of KGI Asia.

“The worst is over. We should have already seen the bottom this year at around 24,500, and the market is likely to bounce back in the near term. The tech sector should be driving the bounce back,” Kwong said.

In the currency front, traders are eyeing the US Federal Reserve meeting from November 7-8.

“While it is widely expected the US Fed will not change the interest rate in today’s meeting, all eyes are on the statement issued after the meeting on any prediction of interest rate rise movement,” said Jasper Lo, chief investment strategist at Eddid Securities and Futures.

“The US dollar is also likely to be weakened against other major currencies in the near term. This is because the oil price has gone down recently, which has cut down inflation pressure in the US and hence the US Fed may not to rush to increase the interest rate. The chance for the December Fed meeting to increase the interest rate is only at about 70 per cent,” Lo said.



The People’s Bank of China set the yuan at 6.9163 per dollar, weakened by 0.14 per cent.

“With the stock market rally after the US midterm election, the yuan should continue to trade at stable levels at a range between 6.8 to 6.9 per US dollar. Premier Li Keqiang has indicated China would like to see a stable yuan. Traders generally believe the central bank in China would use all efforts to prevent the yuan from dropping below 7 per dollar to prevent substantial capital outflow,” Lo said.