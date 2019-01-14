China will double the quota for overseas investors in the country’s equities, opening the way to give global funds a bigger bite of A-shares traded in Asia’s second-largest stock market as the government extends an olive branch amid talks to end a trade war with the United States.

The combined quota under the qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) scheme, through which overseas funds can buy China’s A-shares, will be doubled to US$300 billion effective immediately, according to a statement by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

“This can be seen as China making a genuine gesture to further liberalising its capital market to facilitate the trade war negotiations with the US,” said Commerzbank’s senior economist Zhao Hao.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which ended last year as the world’s second-biggest loser, has entered the first month of 2019 in better shape, rising 1.8 per cent year to date. The benchmark gauge on the Shanghai bourse ended Monday morning’s trade 0.6 per cent lower at 2,539.59 while the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent to 1,304.22.

China’s currency has strengthened against the US dollar in the last month, trading recently at 6.7591 per dollar in the offshore markets.