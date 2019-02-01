A major overhaul of China’s stock market designed to help it compete with the likes of New York and Hong Kong by attracting the world’s leading technology firms has received a lukewarm response from companies, banks, and investors.

On Wednesday night, the country’s top securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, introduced a hotly anticipated new board for technology start-ups. The Shanghai Stock Exchange then issued a set of rules tailor-made for the so-called “technology and innovation board” for a period of public consultation.

Many of them represent a big change from existing stock market regulations. They include allowing companies that are not yet profitable to list for the first time and partially scrapping the limit on daily share-price movements.

Crucially, foreign-funded Chinese companies that make use of an ownership structure known as VIE (variable interest entities) will be allowed to list for the first time too.

The biggest change is that listing applications for the new board will be “registration-based”, a much quicker system China has been studying in developed markets for a decade.

Currently, all the listing applications in China go through a notoriously time-consuming review by the regulators. It can last years as officials delve into the companies’ financial condition, their ability to make profit, and the pricing of the shares.

However, the reforms, which are meant to reduce government intervention and attract global tech giants, were met with scepticism by some in the market.

Daniel Wu, who is preparing an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange for his Beijing-based data start-up, said he was “not impressed” and was not tempted for a moment to change his plan.

“The government is good at talking about one thing, and doing another. I do not think they’d be able to help intervening,” he said, citing the fact the Chinese authorities had on many occasions suspended IPO approvals at the first sign of market volatility.

The minimum lock-in period – the time that must elapse before a major shareholder can cash out – has been extended from one to three years for companies that float on the new tech board.

That may discourage some companies from seeking to list in the first place, according to Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management in Shanghai.

“It appears to be stricter than those in the Nasdaq or Hong Kong,” he said. “But when you get listed in China, you’ll enjoy higher valuations and that may partially offset the impact of the stringent exit rules.”

On the plus side, Lucy Lu, head of investment banking in GF Capital (HK), said the new board in Shanghai “will definitely provide some competition for the Hong Kong bourse” as the former has copied many of the favourable policies Hong Kong introduced last year to attract hi-tech companies, particularly those engaged in the biotech sector.

Hong Kong implemented a new listing regime in April, permitting IPOs by pre-revenue biotech companies, and firms with dual-share structures. The reforms have attracted some mega IPOs including those of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and lifestyle services giant Meituan.

However, Shanghai tends to impose more restrictions on sponsorship and major shareholders, which may discourage IPO candidates, Lu added.

An IPO sponsor will have to subscribe to between 2 and 5 per cent of the new shares offered by the company, and will not be allowed to sell them for at least two years, according to the new rules.

Employees with key technology know-how of the listed companies will be locked in to their holdings for at least three years after the IPO. For companies that are loss-making when they go public, the controlling shareholders, directors and senior executives will face a lock-in period of at between three and five years.

Some industry insiders said it would take time to implement the new reforms.

The first batch of companies to list on the “technology and innovation board” may not include those companies with a VIE structure as mainland regulators give priority to market stability.

VIE structures are used by most of China’s top technology companies like Alibaba and Tencent, to sidestep restrictions in certain industries deemed to be sensitive that should avoid foreign investment, such as energy, technology and telecommunications.

They are foreign-funded Chinese companies which are allowed to issue Chinese depositary receipts (CDR) shares on the new tech board.

“It is unlikely that VIE companies will be able to join the first batch of IPOs since they would need more time to complete the preparatory work,” said Qian Jun, executive dean of Fanhan International School of Finance at Fudan University.

Turnover on the market may be another concern because a new threshold requires an investor to have at least 500,000 yuan in the account and a minimum of two years of equity trading experience.

“Lots of retail investors have lost money during the past three years and may not be able to meet the minimum investment requirements,” said Wang Feng, chairman of Shanghai-based financial services company Ye Lang Capital.

But there was optimism from Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, who said the launch of the new board could “effectively kill three birds with one stone”.

First, it would allow the registration-based IPO system to be tested on a relatively limited scale, thus reducing the impact on the existing IPO market. Secondly, trialling the registration-based system on innovative companies first would directly demonstrate the level of policy support for the tech industry from the country’s decision makers, Li said.

“Third, the move would remind investors, particularly retail investors, of the risks associated with the registration-based IPO system and innovative companies, ,” he added.

The deadline for the opinion-soliciting period is Feb 20.

Additional reporting by Enoch Yiu and Shidong Zhang