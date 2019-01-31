Falling prices pushed 262 homeowners into negative equity in the fourth quarter last year, marking the first time in two years that some property values have dropped below outstanding mortgage loans, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The HKMA said these negative equity cases were mostly related to housing loans given to bank staff or to those under the mortgage insurance programme, which have higher than normal loan-to-value ratios. These type of mortgages could be as high as 105 per cent of the value of the property, compared to the normal ratio of between 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

The de facto central bank said these mortgages amounted to HK$1.18 billion (US$151.5 million), with the shortfall estimated at HK$58 million. The number represents 0.05 per cent of all borrowers and 0.09 per cent of the total outstanding mortgage value of HK$12 trillion.

Although the numbers maybe small, banks could take a hit if the borrowers start defaulting on their loans.

Property analysts warn that loan defaults could rise if home prices do not start rising again as some have forecast from April.

The number of negative equity cases could more than double to 600 by June if home prices continue to fall, said Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong and China property research at CGS-CIMB Securities.

“However, the level of decline in home prices is expected to slow down in the coming months, while the pace of the US and Hong Kong interest rate rise is also expected to slow down. As such, we can expect fewer cases of negative equity [after June],” Cheng said.

Home prices in Hong Kong fell 2.4 per cent in December, practically wiping out virtually all of last year’s gains, according to government data released on Thursday.

Last month’s decline means house prices have slipped 9.2 per cent since they reached a peak in July.



Some small flats have lost up to 20 per cent of their value because of falling property prices, causing the negative equity trend to reappear.

The HKMA also said that since the first quarter of 2011, there have been no negative equity mortgage loans that face the risk of turning into bad debt, which refers to delayed repayments for over three months.

The HKMA said its data only refers to those mortgage loans given by banks and does not include second mortgages.