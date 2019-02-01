Hong Kong’s compulsory pension scheme turned its best performance in a year on the back of a strong stock market rally in the US and Hong Kong, generating an average return of 3.95 per cent in January, according to data from Lipper Refinitiv.

The Mandatory Provident Fund lost 8.21 per cent in 2018 – its worst year since 2011 after starting the previous January with gains of 4.4 per cent.

The MPF, which covers 2.8 million people in Hong Kong, had its best year in 2017 with gains of 20.9 per cent.

“The Hang Seng Index rose by about 8 per cent in January and around 38 per cent of aggregate MPF assets are invested in Hong Kong equities. This was the major reason for the 3.9 per cent growth in the first month of the year,” said Kenrick Chung Kin-keung, chief commercial officer of financial services firm Charter Management Group.

Signs of a likely thaw in the US-China trade war and the US Federal Reserve hinting at a slower pace of interest rate rises boosted the US and Hong Kong stock markets.

The S&P 500 Index’s 7.9 per cent gain was its best January since 1987 when it rose 13.2 per cent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 8 per cent in January after losing 14 per cent in 2018. The Shanghai Composite Index was also up 3.6 per cent last month, after shedding 25 per cent last year.

None of the funds suffered losses.

The US stock funds were the best performers among all 426 investment funds, with an average return of 7.49 per cent in January. Hong Kong equity funds ranked fourth at 6.69 per cent, according to Lipper data.

Mixed asset funds, a popular fund choice that invests in both bonds and equity, had an average return of 4.65 per cent.

The worst performer was the money market fund at 0.31 per cent.

Chung, however, warned of headwinds ahead.

“We have to be very careful about volatility in the market especially because of geopolitical issues, such as the trade war between China and the US, Brexit, and economic slowdown in China and Europe,” Chung said.

“In addition, the dovish view of the Fed on interest rates means that the US economy may not be as good as before. A slowdown in trade in Hong Kong could also endanger the stock market.

“MPF members have to be more careful in risk management. In the long term, they can consider Asia equity funds provided their risk tolerance is enough,” he said.

He added that MPF members with low risk tolerance can consider soft guarantee funds, which provide a minimum rate of return, adding that they should fully understand the qualifying conditions.



Elvin Yu, chief executive at Goji Consulting, also warned of uncertainties ahead.

“Investors should not expect the rebound to be strong and sustainable in the immediate future. MPF members should stay diversified with multi-asset class [funds],” Yu said.