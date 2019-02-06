Increasing headwinds from tightening monetary policy, escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, and slowdowns in China and other economies are straining the credit market, according to a new report by the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings.

Global rated bond issuance declined by 19 per cent in 2018 as an uncertain economic environment weighed on financing conditions, said S&P. And non-financial corporate bond issuance could decline further, by as much as 7 per cent, this year, according to the credit rating agency.

The increasing uncertainty, including continuing questions about Britain’s relationship after its exit the European Union and rising trade protectionism, comes as an estimated US$11 trillion in corporate debt is expected to reach maturity globally in the next five years, much of it in the US and Europe, said S&P.

“Credit market issuance is slowing, with multiple headwinds that have been straining the market, including central bank policy normalisations in the US and Europe, the uncertain terms of Brexit and slowing economic growth in China as well as in much of the developed world,” said Diane Vazza, global head of fixed income research at the agency.

Last month, S&P was given formal permission by Chinese officials to open a wholly owned credit rating agency to rate Chinese domestic bonds, the first time that a foreign rating agency has been licensed to do so.

A slowdown in bond issuance in developed markets could be partially offset by increasing debt issuance in China, where a number of sizeable corporate bonds – many unrated – are expected to reach maturity by 2020, said S&P. It also said it expected Chinese banks to increase their issuance in the coming years to satisfy capital requirements.

Last week, financial information provider Bloomberg said it would include yuan-denominated, Chinese government bonds in a key global debt index beginning in April.

FTSE Russell has also said Chinese government bonds would be added to its watch list for potential inclusion in the FTSE World Government Bond Index.

Despite the headwinds in funding conditions, S&P said the issuance level in recent years is “of a scale that is more than sufficient to meet near-term refinancing demands”.

More than US$2.7 trillion in rated corporate bonds and leveraged loans were issued globally in 2018, a level of funding capacity to meet the level of debt coming due in the next five years, according to S&P.

Over the next five years, annual corporate debt maturities are expected to peak at US$2.27 trillion, the rating agency said.