Hong Kong stocks opened lower, while Chinese equity benchmarks were mixed on Thursday morning.

Investors were watching for developments coming out of Beijing today and tomorrow as they sized up positive remarks by US President Donald Trump about trade talks with China.

The Hang Seng Index gave up some of the more than 300 points it gained on Wednesday, as it opened down 0.1 per cent, or 28.53 points, at 28,469.06.

On Wednesday, President Trump told reporters at the White House that trade talks with China were “going along very well”, a comment that came ahead of high-level meetings between Chinese vice premier Liu He and central bank governor Yi Gang, and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The CSI 300, which tracks blue chips listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, crept up 3.57 points or 0.11 per cent to 3,400.6 on Thursday morning. The benchmark had rallied for a fifth day on Wednesday on the back of strong trading volume on both bourses.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet top US delegation on Friday in pursuit of trade war deal

The Shenzhen Component Index opened flat, up just 0.14 per cent or 11.11 points at 8,182.32. The Shanghai Composite Index was at 2,721.29, edging up 0.22 points. The market is also waiting for Chinese trade data for January, expected before lunch on Thursday.

Traders said at the current level, with the Hang Seng Index trading at 10 times price-to-earnings, Hong Kong’s blue chips are not seen as expensive. The current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than the 11.85 times seen in early January when the index was at 25,000.

“However, judging from the dividend yield of the index, which is lower than that seen in January, I believe it would take unexpectedly positive news from the US-China trade discussion to drive the [Hang Seng Index] even higher than the current level this week,” said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Prudential Brokerage.

The negotiations over the next two days will centre on structural changes demanded by the US of China relating to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-trade barriers, cyber intrusions and cybertheft among others.

Market participants generally expect some of the demands, such as reform of Chinese state-owned enterprises, will be harder for both sides to resolve.

Cheung said, however, he is confident about the state of the Chinese economy over the next two or three quarters because a slew of stimulus measures, such as the central bank’s move to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio, would show up in improvements in the real economy in subsequent quarters. The effectiveness of these measures would only show through in economic data after a delay.

Pharmaceutical stocks in Hong Kong continued to do well on Thursday, helping to offset losses by some banking and property firms. Sino Biopharmaceutical was up 1 per cent, at HK$7.13 while CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.71 per cent at HK$14.18.