Standard Chartered, which is set to report its full-year results on Tuesday, said it was ‘considering its options’ in relation to the notice. Photo: AFP
Standard Chartered to set aside US$900 million for potential fines in US, UK inquiries
- British regulators plan to fine the bank US$133 million
- Standard Chartered is set to report its full-year results on Tuesday
Topic | Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Chartered, which is set to report its full-year results on Tuesday, said it was ‘considering its options’ in relation to the notice. Photo: AFP