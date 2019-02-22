The first trading day in the Year of the Pig of the Chinese lunar calendar, at a brokerage in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Contrary to worldwide conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red, using green to illustrate losses and declines. Photo: REUTERS
The conservatism of Asia’s mutual funds put them in the wrong place to catch 2019’s stock market rally, Goldman Sachs says
- Asian mutual funds have lagged behind their benchmark due to conservative positioning, Goldman says in a February 18 report
Topic | Investing
The first trading day in the Year of the Pig of the Chinese lunar calendar, at a brokerage in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Contrary to worldwide conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red, using green to illustrate losses and declines. Photo: REUTERS