Terence Tan, regional head of advisory solutions and product management for EFG Bank, Singapore, believes the ongoing trade tension between the US and China will ease this year. Photo: Handout
EFG Bank’s Tan: Expect ‘very choppy’ markets, but US-China trade war resolution in 2019
- The regional head of advisory solutions and product management is optimistic about the industrial and infrastructure sectors
- Still positive on markets despite headlines of growth slowdown
Topic | Investing
Terence Tan, regional head of advisory solutions and product management for EFG Bank, Singapore, believes the ongoing trade tension between the US and China will ease this year. Photo: Handout