Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank branch in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province. Photo: Associated Press
Banking & Finance

What deleveraging? China sets sights on shoring up economy rather than hacking away at looming pile of debt

  • ‘Deleveraging is dead,’ says economist Alicia Garcia Herrero
  • Bank loans, trust-product issuance and margin-trading accounts at stock brokerages are bustling again
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 10:13pm

TOP PICKS

A clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank branch in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.