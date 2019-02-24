A man looks at an electronic board at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on February 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A China debt default raises question: Will officials always step in for companies allied with local authorities?
- Chinese state-backed borrower fails to make good on a payment on a dollar bond
- Failed payment indicates limits to officials’ appetite to aid borrowers with high leverage in industries with excess capacity
Topic | China economy
A man looks at an electronic board at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on February 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters