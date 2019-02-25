Ping An Insurance Group’s logo at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing on April 27, 2018. Photo: REUTERS
Ping An plans to raise about US$1 billion in Hong Kong by spinning off its fintech unit OneConnect
- An IPO of US$1 billion could value the OneConnect financial management portal at about US$8 billion
Topic | IPO
