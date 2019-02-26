Around US$11 billion worth of green debt was issued in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Bloomberg News
Hong Kong’s green bond market to pick up steam on back of government’s proposed HK$100 billion push
- US$11 billion worth of green debt was issued in Hong Kong last year of which US$2.3 billion was by local issuers
- Hong Kong to benefit from Beijing’s proposed bond issuance standards
Topic | Green bonds
Around US$11 billion worth of green debt was issued in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Bloomberg News