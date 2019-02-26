Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Passengers on a bus cross a section of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge on October 24, 2018. NWS Holdings is hoping to tap the 70 million inhabitants of the ‘Greater Bay Area’ leveraging its recent purchase of FTLife Insurance from Beijing-based JD Capital. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

NWS Holdings looks to insurance market in Greater Bay Area; reports drop in half-year profit

  • The conglomerate says it will use its recent acquisition of FTLife Insurance to tap the insurance market in the Greater Bay Area
  • NWS Holdings reported a HK$2.27 billion (US$289.12 million) net profit for the six months through December, down 8 per cent from a year earlier
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 7:54pm

TOP PICKS

Passengers on a bus cross a section of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge on October 24, 2018. NWS Holdings is hoping to tap the 70 million inhabitants of the ‘Greater Bay Area’ leveraging its recent purchase of FTLife Insurance from Beijing-based JD Capital. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.