Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at the Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Gates joins Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s second centibillionaire, whose wealth is estimated at US$100 billion. Photo: AP
Bill Gates becomes the second centibillionaire on earth, after Jeff Bezos, as his estimated net wealth reaches 12 digits

  • The estimated wealth of Microsoft’s founder and former chief executive reached US$100 billion, while Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos is estimated at US$145.6 billion
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:15am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 20 Mar, 2019

The opening session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. The number of US dollar billionaires in the legislature dropped to 93, from 104 last year, while their combined wealth was crimped by 45 per cent due to a stock market rout. Photo: Xinhua
Wealth

China’s billionaire lawmakers are fewer and less wealthy, as 2018 stock market rout crimped their ranks and fortunes

  • The combined wealth of China’s lawmakers fell 14 per cent to 3.4 trillion yuan (US$504 billion) this year, while the number of dollar billionaires fell to 93 from 104, according to Hurun Report
  • In 2016, the 50 wealthiest members of the US Congress were worth a combined US$2 billion
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 9:18pm, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:29am, 6 Mar, 2019

