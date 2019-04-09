Channels

Middle class Hong Kong parents are keen to fund their children's property purchases and weddings.
Hong Kong’s middle class saving for children’s wedding and homes, sees US$637,000 enough for retirement

  • The China Construction Bank (Asia) survey found that 40 per cent of the respondents said they would need HK$5 million to cover retired life
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 3:02pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:02pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Middle class Hong Kong parents are keen to fund their children’s property purchases and weddings. Photo: Felix Wong
Here’s all you need to know about how to get the biggest tax savings from Hong Kong’s new medical and retirement programmes

  • Hong Kong will give you a smaller tax bill if you buy private health insurance and save more for retirement
  • How can a married couple make the smartest moves? Here are some hot tips for you
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 8:15am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:34pm, 26 Mar, 2019

