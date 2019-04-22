Channels

Bank of China chairman Chen Siqing is expected to be formally named as ICBC’s new chairman. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Banking & Finance

Chen Siqing named ICBC chairman as string of management changes at China’s top financial institution continues

  • Chen Siqing was appointed party secretary of ICBC, the world’s largest lender, on Monday
  • Chen takes over from Yi Huiman, who became chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in January
Published: 3:31pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:31pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Bank of China chairman Chen Siqing is expected to be formally named as ICBC's new chairman. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Who is the new boss of China’s US$941 billion sovereign wealth fund?

  • Peng Chun, the chairman of Bank of Communications, will leave the bank to become the new chairman of China Investment Corporation
SCMP

Laura He  

William Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 2 Apr, 2019

A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
