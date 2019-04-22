Bank of China chairman Chen Siqing is expected to be formally named as ICBC’s new chairman. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chen Siqing named ICBC chairman as string of management changes at China’s top financial institution continues
- Chen Siqing was appointed party secretary of ICBC, the world’s largest lender, on Monday
- Chen takes over from Yi Huiman, who became chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in January
Topic | Banking & Finance
Bank of China chairman Chen Siqing is expected to be formally named as ICBC’s new chairman. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Who is the new boss of China’s US$941 billion sovereign wealth fund?
- Peng Chun, the chairman of Bank of Communications, will leave the bank to become the new chairman of China Investment Corporation
Topic | Sovereign wealth fund
A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters