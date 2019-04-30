The ‘MPF Fund Platform’ will enable the city’s 2.9 million employees to compare fees and investment returns among 429 MPF funds that oversee combined pension assets of HK$893.3 billion (US$113.87 billion). Photo: Sam Tsang
Getting the most out of your MPF? New platform allows easy ranking of fund returns and fees
- The ‘MPF Fund Platform’ tracks performance and fees for all 429 funds
Topic | Banking & Finance
