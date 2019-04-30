Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The ‘MPF Fund Platform’ will enable the city’s 2.9 million employees to compare fees and investment returns among 429 MPF funds that oversee combined pension assets of HK$893.3 billion (US$113.87 billion). Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Getting the most out of your MPF? New platform allows easy ranking of fund returns and fees

  • The ‘MPF Fund Platform’ tracks performance and fees for all 429 funds
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:30am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The ‘MPF Fund Platform’ will enable the city’s 2.9 million employees to compare fees and investment returns among 429 MPF funds that oversee combined pension assets of HK$893.3 billion (US$113.87 billion). Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.