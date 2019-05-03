Channels

The bourses of Shanghai and Shenzhen are not included in the list of eligible entities for MPF funds to invest in. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

New president of Chinese Securities Association in Hong Kong urges MPF rules review

  • Lin Yong, also CEO of Haitong International, suggests the city’s compulsory retirement plan should be allowed to invest in Chinese A shares
  • Chinese companies need a better understanding of Hong Kong’s regulatory style which stressing reasoning rather than red lines, says Lin
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:00am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 3 May, 2019

The bourses of Shanghai and Shenzhen are not included in the list of eligible entities for MPF funds to invest in. Photo: Reuters
