The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo seen through the window of a car in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2016. Photo: AFP
US ‘preparing to return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia’
- US authorities will return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia, including US$140 million from a hotel sale, and US$60 million from the producer of the Wolf of Wall Street film
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo seen through the window of a car in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2016. Photo: AFP