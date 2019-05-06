Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is seeking ways to make the IPO settlement process more efficient. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

HKEX mulls platform to cut settlement time for IPO investors

  • HKEX is seeking to lower the IPO settlement time to ‘T+1’, bringing Hong Kong in line with overseas markets
  • Reform would face opposition from industry groups brokers that benefit from the current five-day settlement period
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 8:05am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is seeking ways to make the IPO settlement process more efficient. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.