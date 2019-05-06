Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is seeking ways to make the IPO settlement process more efficient. Photo: Reuters
HKEX mulls platform to cut settlement time for IPO investors
- HKEX is seeking to lower the IPO settlement time to ‘T+1’, bringing Hong Kong in line with overseas markets
- Reform would face opposition from industry groups brokers that benefit from the current five-day settlement period
Topic | HKEX
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is seeking ways to make the IPO settlement process more efficient. Photo: Reuters