Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HK$1,000 notes being counted at a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund posts record first-quarter returns due to investment gains in stocks, bonds and currencies

  • The HK$4 trillion (US$509.86 billion) fund, used to defend the local currency, reported first-quarter investment returns of HK$120.9 billion
  • The fund’s returns were lifted by its investment gains in bonds, stocks and foreign exchange
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 11:43am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 12:08pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

HK$1,000 notes being counted at a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.