HK$1,000 notes being counted at a bank in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund posts record first-quarter returns due to investment gains in stocks, bonds and currencies
- The HK$4 trillion (US$509.86 billion) fund, used to defend the local currency, reported first-quarter investment returns of HK$120.9 billion
- The fund’s returns were lifted by its investment gains in bonds, stocks and foreign exchange
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
