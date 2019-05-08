A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Capitalising on spying tools believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. Photo: Reuters
Hackers make off with 7,000 bitcoin worth US$40 million from Binance Exchange in a large scale security breach
- Hackers used a variety of techniques including phishing and viruses to obtain user data, according to Binance
- Bitcoin had pared some losses as of 10:05am in Hong Kong after dropping as much as 3.1 per cent to a low of US$5,665
Aurelien Menant, CEO and founder of Gatecoin Limited, poses for a photograph at the office, Wan Chai. 30JUL14
How much of a bitcoin’s value can Hong Kong investors claim when the city’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange goes bust?
- Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Gatecoin’s wind-up highlights gloomy outlook for investors in recovering their cryptocurrency assets
- Recovery of up to US$1.05 billion of losses globally hinges on proof of legal ownership
