Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s billionaire class shrinks the most as trade war wrought havoc on global markets, wiping out worldwide fortunes

  • Hong Kong’s billionaires lost a combined US$56 billion last year, or 17.5 per cent of their estimated fortunes, while their numbers fell to 87, according to Wealth-X 2019 survey
  • Worldwide, the number of billionaires shrank to 2,604 while their combined wealth declined by 7 per cent to US$8.6 trillion
Topic |   Wealth management
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 12:33pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 10 May, 2019

Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
