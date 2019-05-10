Luxury apartments and residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s billionaire class shrinks the most as trade war wrought havoc on global markets, wiping out worldwide fortunes
- Hong Kong’s billionaires lost a combined US$56 billion last year, or 17.5 per cent of their estimated fortunes, while their numbers fell to 87, according to Wealth-X 2019 survey
- Worldwide, the number of billionaires shrank to 2,604 while their combined wealth declined by 7 per cent to US$8.6 trillion
