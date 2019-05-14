LME’s parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited will roll out six US dollar mini contracts for aluminium, zinc, copper, lead, nickel and tin. Photo: Bloomberg
London Metal Exchange to reboot its cross-border trading channel with Hong Kong, extend trading to Asian market hours
- Plan will involve three stages, with first being rollout of US dollar mini contracts for aluminium, zinc, copper, lead, nickel and tin by HKEX
- In long term, London and Hong Kong will establish cross-border investment channel similar to Stock Connect programmes with Shanghai and Shenzhen
