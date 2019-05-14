A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. Photo: REUTERS
Bitcoin tops US$8,000 as cryptocurrency’s rally gains momentum while US-China trade war talks reach an impasse
- Bitcoin was last up nearly 17 per cent at US$8,131 on the Bitstamp exchange, the largest daily percentage jump since early April
- It hit a high of US$8,167.50, a roughly 10-month pea
Topic | Bitcoin
