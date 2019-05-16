HSBC has launched a basic bank account service in Hong Kong meant to guard against financial mismanagement for customers with impaired mental capacity. Photo: AFP
HSBC first to offer dementia-friendly banking service in Hong Kong
- The new account addresses the need for such services as between 20 to 30 per cent of Hong Kong residents over the age of 80 suffer from dementia disorders like Alzheimer’s
